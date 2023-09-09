Hall (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday's contest against the Bills, but the running back is expected to play, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Hall was a full participant in Saturday's practice and the running back even said in the post-practice scrum that he's excited to play Monday, but the Jets did officially keep the questionable designation on him ahead of the primetime contest. The talented tailback is expected to share the backfield primarily with Dalvin Cook, although it's possible Michael Carter and Israel Abanikanda could mix in as well if the Jets want to present some different offensive looks.