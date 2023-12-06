Hall missed practice Wednesday with an ankle injury, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

The Jets listed Hall with a hamstring injury last week, beginning with a missed practice Wednesday, but he progressed to full participation by Friday and ended up handling his normal workload in a loss to the Falcons after officially being listed as questionable. It isn't yet clear if the ankle injury this week represents more of a threat to Hall's gameday availability. The Jets host the Texans on Sunday, with Dalvin Cook likely looking at a large role as he starter if Hall can't play.