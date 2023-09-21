Hall (knee) remained limited at practice Thursday.
Hall was also limited Wednesday, but if last week's pattern is followed, the running back could return to a full session Friday. Either way, the Jets' final injury report of the week will clarify whether Hall (who has played in both of the team's first two games) approaches Sunday's contest against the Patriots listed as questionable or free of a Week 3 injury designation.
More News
-
Jets' Breece Hall: Limited in practice, as usual•
-
Jets' Breece Hall: Shut down in Sunday's loss•
-
Jets' Breece Hall: Suits up against Dallas•
-
Jets' Breece Hall: Questionable after full practice•
-
Jets' Breece Hall: Remains limited in practice•
-
Jets' Breece Hall: Starts week with limited practice•