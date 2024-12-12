Hall (knee) didn't practice Thursday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Though Hall did make an appearance in the injury rehab area, per Cimini, this marks the fifth straight practice that the running back has missed. Friday's final injury report will relay whether Hall has any chance to face the Jaguars on Sunday, but if he remains unavailable for the contest, Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis would be in line to split the Jets' backfield duties Week 15.