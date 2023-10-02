Hall (knee) rushed six times for 56 yards and caught three of four targets for 13 yards in Sunday's 23-20 loss to Kansas City.

Hall was limited during team practices as the team continues to ease him back in action after suffering a torn ACL last season. The Iowa State product was explosive when called upon, finishing as the Jets' leading rusher on just six carries. The 22-year-old has alternated single and double-digit carry games with mixed results through four weeks. Hall possesses the talent to break off a long score in a moment's notice, but his volatile touch count makes him a risky play against the Broncos next Sunday.