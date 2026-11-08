Based on pregame warmups, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic suggests that it seems like Hall will start at RB for the Jets in Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

Hall, who hasn't seen game action since sustaining a quad injury in Week 3, approached Sunday's contest minus an injury designation, thus setting him up to rejoin a Jets backfield that had been capably paced paced by Braelon Allen in his absence. While it looks like Hall is set to reclaim his key role in the team's backfield, offensive coordinator Frank Reich said Thursday that the Jets intend to utilize "a mix" of the two running backs Sunday, per Al Iannazzone of Newsday Sports, an approach that makes sense given how Allen well has produced of late.