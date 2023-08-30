The Jets plan to play Hall (knee) in Week 1 against Buffalo but may be cautious with his workloads early in the season, ESPN's Rich Cimini reports.

Hall returned to practice in mid-August and has been taking full-team reps for two weeks, putting him on track to play when the Jets host the Bills on Mon, Sept. 11. It isn't entirely clear he'll start, or even lead the team in Week 1 carries, as the Jets recently signed Dalvin Cook and still have Michael Carter to handle some passing situations. Hall will eventually be the lead runner but may first have to deal with a committee as he returns from last year's ACL tear.