Hall rushed 16 times for 50 yards and caught all four of his targets for 10 yards in Monday's 27-6 loss to the Chargers.

Hall had multiple double-digit gains wiped out by penalties, which contributed to the running back posting his lowest scrimmage yardage total since Week 3. He came in averaging 20 touches over his previous three games and hit that number on the nose in this one, so Hall continues to handle the bulk of the workload in the Jets' backfield. Even behind one of the league's least effective and most banged up offensive lines, Hall's combination of volume and playmaking will make him a strong Week 10 fantasy option against the Raiders.