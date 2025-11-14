Hall rushed 14 times for 58 yards and brought in both targets for six yards in the Jets' 27-14 loss to the Patriots on Thursday night.

Hall unsurprisingly had a modest showing against the toughest run defense in the league, posting a long run of 11 yards while logging just three more carries than Justin Fields. The versatile back also had a muted impact through the air, finishing with his second-lowest receiving yardage total of the season. Despite the Jets' lack of postseason aspirations, Hall appears set to remain a clear lead back with a robust workload most weeks, although he'll have another tough task when the Jets travel to face an improving Ravens defense in a Week 12 matchup on Sunday, Nov. 23.