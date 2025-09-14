Hall rushed 10 times for 29 yards and caught two of three targets for nine yards in Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Bills.

Hall finished second on the team in both rushing yards and receiving yards, as Garrett Wilson (50) was the only Jet to reach double digits in the latter category. Justin Fields couldn't get anything going through the air prior to sustaining a concussion in the fourth quarter, and the lack of any passing threat made it hard for Hall to find any holes against a sucked-in Bills defense. Backup Brealon Allen handled just two carries, so at least Hall's locked in as the lead back heading into a Week 3 trip to Tampa Bay.