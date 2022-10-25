The Jets officially placed Hall (knee) on injured reserve Tuesday, Ethan Greenberg of the team's official site reports.

This is merely a procedural move with Hall expected to miss the rest of the season after sustaining a torn ACL and meniscus damage in his left knee this past Sunday at Denver. A 2022 second-round pick, he'll thus finish his rookie campaign with 80 carries for 463 yards, 18 catches (on 31 targets) for 218 yards and five total touchdowns in seven games. On Monday, the Jets reinforced the backfield by making a trade with the Jaguars for James Robinson (knee), who will combine with Michael Carter to handle most of the backfield work moving forward. Aside from Robinson and Carter, the team also has Ty Johnson and Zonovan Knight on the active roster.