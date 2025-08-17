Hall turned seven carries into 26 yards and didn't haul in his only target during Saturday's 31-12 preseason loss to the Giants.

Hall and Braelon Allen split the backfield work during the Jets' first two possessions of preseason Week 2, with the latter also earning seven carries (for 34 yards) on the evening. The operation under new head coach Aaron Glenn figures to be ground-based, considering the mobile Justin Fields will be directing the offense this season, but Hall appears as if he'll be ceding some carries to Allen on a weekly basis. Hall is coming off a third pro campaign in 2024 in which he notched 1,359 yards from scrimmage and eight total TDs on 266 touches across 16 regular-season games.