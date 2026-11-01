Hall (quadriceps), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders, isn't expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Though Hall was able to practice in a limited fashion from Wednesday through Friday, the Jets presumably want to see him log a full session before clearing him for game action. Per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com, the Jets are "hoping for next week" for Hall's return, so expect him to be officially ruled out for a fifth consecutive contest when the team releases its inactive list 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff. Braelon Allen is slated to make another start in place of the banged-up Hall.