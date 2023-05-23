Hall (knee) isn't practicing Tuesday at OTAs, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
As expected, with Hall rehabbing an ACL tear suffered in October. He also damaged his meniscus, but that part wasn't considered serious and may not complicate his return process. The Jets seem optimistic about having the 2022 second-round pick available Week 1, with coach Robert Saleh telling reporters in April that Hall looked "fantastic". If it doesn't work out that way and he ends up missing games in September, the Jets can turn to Michael Carter, Zonovan Knight and Israel Abanikanda in the backfield.