Hall rushed 20 times for 86 yards while catching all three of his targets for 14 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Chargers.

Hall reached 100 scrimmage yards for the second consecutive game while scoring his first touchdown since Week 1 on a seven-yard reception in the second quarter. Both Hall and Braelon Allen (17 touches for 84 yards) were heavily involved as the Jets snapped a five-game losing streak and were able to stick with the ground game. Hall has 56 touches to Allen's 36 in three games since the former returned from a quadriceps injury. After dropping the Chargers to 1-9 with Sunday's win, Hall and the Jets will face the 1-9 Dolphins in Week 12.