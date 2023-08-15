The Jets reinstated Hall (knee - ACL) from the active/PUP list Tuesday.

Hall is set to practice Tuesday on a limited basis, a significant step in the right direction for his recovery from a left ACL tear suffered Week 7 of his rookie season. New backfield mate Dalvin Cook (shoulder), signed Monday, isn't yet ready to practice due to his own recovery from an offseason procedure, but the hope in New York is that both will be back to full form shortly. If Hall's recovery lingers into the start of the regular season, or he needs time to ramp up his workload, Cook's presence provides the Jets a highly capable option to handle a starting workload. When Hall is fully healthy, however, it remains to be seen whether he'll operate as the clear backfield lead, or whether he and Cook handle more of a 1a/1b split.