The Jets officially placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Hall (knee) on Tuesday, Eric Allen of the team's official site reports.

It was initially reported that New York would place the franchise tag on Hall, and the one-year, fully guaranteed non-exclusive variation allows the running back to negotiate with other teams. The Jets will retain the right to match any offer and be entailed to two first-round picks as compensation from any other team Hall were to sign with, though, a prohibitive enough cost to realistically obstruct any such deals. Still, Hall's ability to engage in dialogue with other teams could open up options in the event that he and New York aren't able to reach terms on a long-term extension by the July 15 deadline. General manager Darren Mougey said at the NFL Scouting Combine that the Jets' goal is to "try to get a long-term deal, keep [Hall] around," and that the team views the franchise tag as a way to "continue to work towards a deal" rather than allow the 2022 second-round pick to hit free agency.