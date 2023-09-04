Coach Robert Saleh said that he expects Hall (knee) to suit up for Sept. 11's regular-season opener against the Bills on Monday Night Football, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Saleh said Hall won't practice Monday, as the result of a planned rest day. He and Dalvin Cook are both expected to suit up Week 1, and while Saleh said neither player will be on a snap count, he also cautioned that the Jets will be "prudent" with their respective workloads. That could foreshadow a relatively even committee between Hall and Cook to begin the season, potentially even with Michael Carter working in a fair amount. Hall appears to be recovering well from the ACL tear that cut his rookie season short, but he may have to ramp up his workload during the early weeks of the season.