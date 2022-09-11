Hall rushed six times for 23 yards and caught six of 10 targets for 38 yards in Sunday's 24-9 loss to the Ravens. He also lost a fumble.

Michael Carter got most of the touches in the Jets' backfield, and deservedly so. Carter totaled 100 yards on 17 touches while Hall mustered only 61 scrimmage yards and fumbled just outside the red zone in the third quarter. Hall will likely start to take on a larger portion of New York's backfield snaps as the season goes on, but the rookie second-round pick is on the lower end of a platoon with Carter heading into the Jets' Week 2 trip to Cleveland.