Hall (knee) is taking part in 11-on-11 reps at practice Thursday, Connor Hughes of SNY.tv reports.

Hall is handling team reps for the first time in training camp, quick work after having just been activated from the PUP list Tuesday. The Jets have expressed confidence that Hall will be available for Week 1, but said the plan is to ease him into a full workload, so to see him already taking part in 11-on-11 drills is noticeable to say the least. Meanwhile, new backfield mate Dalvin Cook (shoulder) continues to watch practice from the side. The outcome of training camp practices in the coming weeks, and perhaps also preseason action, stands to be very impactful in informing New York's early season backfield split.