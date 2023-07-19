Hall (knee) is on the PUP list to start training camp, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Hall can come off the list and begin practicing at any time before Week 1. If he stays on PUP into the regular season -- which the Jets don't expect to happen -- he'll be ineligible for the first four games. Placement on the preseason PUP makes Hall ineligible for practice (for now) and keeps him eligible for the regular-season list in the event of a setback, but he can still workout, attend meetings and otherwise use team facilities. Hall and Jets coach Robert Saleh both have expressed optimism the running back will be ready for Week 1 of 2023 as he works his way back from an ACL tear suffered Week 7 of 2022.