Hall rushed 12 times for 57 yards while catching three of five targets for 15 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 32-20 win over the Dolphins. He also ran in a two-point conversion.

Hall caught a six-yard touchdown pass from Aaron Rodgers to cap the scoring with 2:30 remaining in the fourth quarter. That was the 503rd -- and possibly, final -- touchdown pass of Rodgers' NFL career. Hall finishes the 2024 season with 876 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 209 carries, along with 57 catches for 483 receiving yards and three receiving scores on 74 targets. He's likely to return as the lead back for the Jets in 2025, ahead of 2024 draft picks Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis.