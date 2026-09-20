Hall rushed 16 times for 29 yards while catching all five of his targets for 63 yards in Sunday's 20-17 overtime loss to the Packers.

Hall didn't find much running room and watched Braelon Allen score a five-yard touchdown in the second quarter, but the former tied for the team lead in receiving yards thanks to a 43-yard catch on the final play of the third quarter. This was a disappointing effort on the ground from Hall after he exceeded 100 rushing yards and scored in the season opener, but the versatile running back has a robust 210 scrimmage yards heading into a Week 3 road game against a reeling Lions defense. Hall has 45 touches on the young season compared to 16 for Allen.