Hall (hamstring) was a full participant in practice Friday but remains listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

The Jets' top three running backs are all questionable, as Hall's joined by Dalvin Cook (shoulder) and Israel Abanikanda (illness) on the injury report. Of the three, Hall's the only one that mustered a full practice Friday, suggesting he's in good position to handle his usual heavy workload as the Jets' lead back barring a setback. Confirmation on Hall's availability will come approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET.