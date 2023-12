Hall (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans after logging a limited practice Friday.

Friday marked the first time all week that Hall practiced in any capacity, but coach Robert Saleh said Thursday that he expects Hall to suit up. Hall's status will be cleared up 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1 p.m. ET kickoff. If Hall's unable to play or hampered by the injury, more touches will be in store for Dalvin Cook and possibly Israel Abanikanda.