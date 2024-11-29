Hall (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks but is expected to play after being a full participant in Friday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Optimism over Hall's availability is supported by his ramp-up in activity level throughout the week, as Hall went from DNP on Wednesday to limited Thursday before practicing without limitations Friday. Hall hurt his knee during the Jets' 28-27 loss to the Colts in Week 11, per Cimini, but the running back managed to play through the injury before getting a chance to heal up during the Week 12 bye.
More News
-
Jets' Breece Hall: Returns to limited practice•
-
Jets' Breece Hall: Spotted at practice Thursday•
-
Jets' Breece Hall: Set to miss practice with sore knee•
-
Jets' Breece Hall: Scores twice in Week 11•
-
Jets' Breece Hall: Falls victim to game script•
-
Jets' Breece Hall: Another efficient rushing effort•