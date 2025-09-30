Hall carried the ball 14 times for 81 yards while bringing in five of six targets for 30 yards in Monday's 27-21 loss to the Dolphins.

Hall bounced back from a pair of ugly outings by cracking the century mark in total yards for the second time this season. Braelon Allen (4-26-0) was nearly splitting work with the starter before exiting the game in the first half after taking a shot to his knee. The injury forced offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand to give Hall -- the Jets' obvious top rushing option -- enough touches to actually generate positive fantasy results. The 24-year-old has yet to hit pay dirt through four starts, a trend Hall will aim to buck in a tasty matchup on paper against the Cowboys on Sunday.