Hall rushed 19 times for 107 yards and caught two of four targets for 38 yards in Sunday's 34-32 loss to the Steelers.

Hall ripped off an 18-yard run on the game's first play, setting the tone for a strong performance on the ground. He was also the team's second-leading receiver behind Garrett Wilson. Braelon Allen had an eight-yard touchdown run but mustered only one yard on five other carries, so Hall's the clear lead back for the Jets heading into a Week 2 home game against the Bills.