Hall (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Coming off a 10-carry, 127-yard rushing performance in the Jets' 22-16 overtime win over Buffalo on Monday, Hall has now been limited in both of the team's first practice sessions of Week 2. The Jets haven't suggested that Hall's limitations are the result of any setback with his surgically repaired knee, so his reps are presumably being capped for maintenance purposes more than anything. Hall should be ready to go by the time Sunday's game in Dallas arrives, and he could be in store for a slight uptick in playing time after logging just 17 snaps against Buffalo.