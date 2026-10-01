Hall (quadriceps) didn't practice Thursday.

Hall is considered week-to-week with what is now being deemed a quadriceps injury. The injury to his upper leg, which Hall sustained in this past Sunday's loss to the Lions, was previously being described as a thigh injury. Either way, the Jets' starting running back hasn't been able to practice and is unlikely to play against the Bears on Sunday, paving the way for Braelon Allen to take on a larger workload, with change-of-pace work possibly available for Isaiah Davis.