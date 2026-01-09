Jets general manager Darren Mougey said at Tuesday's end-of-season press conference that the team would like to retain Hall (knee) but wouldn't go into specifics regarding whether the Jets are open to using the franchise tag on the pending unrestricted free agent, Antwan Staley of the New York Daily News reports.

Hall sat out the Jets' regular-season finale due to a knee injury after posting a career-high 1,065 rushing yards across the previous 16 games. The versatile playmaker has accrued 5,040 scrimmage yards in 56 regular-season games since being selected in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but Hall has yet to get a taste of NFL postseason action. Hall's likely to have a robust market in free agency, but the Jets could try to bring him back for his age-25 season on the franchise tag if Hall isn't interested in a long-term extension to stay in New York.