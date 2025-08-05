Jets' Breece Hall: Returns to practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hall (undisclosed) returned to Tuesday's practice a few minutes after leaving the field to talk with trainers, Connor Hughes of SNY.tv reports.
He apparently avoided a significant injury and will jump back in with the first-team offense ahead of Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis. There's been chatter this summer about Allen in particular taking more work away from Hall, but we may have to wait until Week 1 to have a good idea about how that plays out.
