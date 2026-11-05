Hall (quadriceps) indicated Thursday that he's ready to play Sunday against the Chiefs, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Hall, who hasn't played since Sept. 27, participated in Thursday's practice, though it remains to be seen if the Jets list him as a full or limited participant. In any case, the running back is trending toward a return to action this weekend, and if he is indeed available versus Kansas City, Hall would be re-joining a backfield that's been capably paced paced by Braelon Allen in his absence.