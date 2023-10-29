Hall rushed 12 times for 17 yards and caught six of nine targets for 76 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 13-10 overtime win over the Giants.

After a slow start for both offenses, Hall used his rare blend of elusiveness and speed to turn a simple check down into a 50-yard touchdown catch to put the Jets up 7-3. That looked like all the offense the Jets would muster as Hall was stymied on the ground and Zach Wilson couldn't get anything going in the passing game, but a late burst from the passing attack helped the Jets force overtime and eventually win. It's encouraging that the team is finding ways to get Hall the ball in the passing game when the run isn't working, but the offensive line's inability to consistently open up holes remains a concern as Hall gets ready to face the Chargers in Week 9.