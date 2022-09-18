Hall rushed seven times for 50 yards and caught a 10-yard touchdown on his only target in Sunday's 31-30 win over Cleveland.

Hall caught a 10-yard touchdown in the final minute of the first half, but that was his only target in Week 2 after Hall had 10 passes thrown his way in his NFL debut. Michael Carter also had seven carries but got more pass-catching opportunities, totaling five targets. New York has a near-even platoon between two running backs that are both capable of playing in all situations heading into a Week 3 visit from the Bengals.