Hall rushed 17 times for 66 yards and a touchdown while catching two of six targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Steelers.

Hall was far more effective on the ground than Michael Carter, who mustered just 15 rushing yards on nine attempts. The rookie scored the game-winning touchdown in the final minute from two yards out. Hall was originally ruled short, but replays confirmed that he extended the ball across the plane of the goal line for his first career rushing touchdown. The Jets will continue to feed both running backs, but Hall's starting to separate himself as the team's top option on the ground heading into a Week 5 clash with the Dolphins.