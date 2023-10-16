Hall rushed 12 times for 39 yards and a touchdown while catching all five of his targets for 54 yards in Sunday's 20-14 win over the Eagles.

Running room was hard to come by against Philadelphia's stout front, but Hall stayed involved in the offense as a pass catcher out of the backfield, notching the second-most receiving yards of his young career while recording at least five catches for the first time since Week 3 of his rookie season in 2022. After New York's defense returned Jalen Hurts' third interception of the game to the eight-yard line, Hall scored an eight-yard rushing touchdown on the next play to put the Jets ahead 20-14 with 1:46 remaining in the fourth quarter. With 42 touches in the past two games, Hall has reclaimed the lead role in New York's backfield after being brought along slowly to start the season, and he'll be fresh for a heavy workload in Week 8 against the Giants after the Jets' Week 7 bye.