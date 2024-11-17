Hall rushed 16 times for 78 yards and a touchdown while catching all seven of his targets for 43 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-27 loss to the Colts.

Hall's two touchdowns came in the span of three offensive plays after a 78-play touchdown drought by the Jets offense. He did the hard part after a short dump-off to score a 29-yard receiving touchdown late in the first half, then made a nifty move to put the ball just inside the pylon while falling out of bounds to cap an 18-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter. The Jets have underachieved at 3-8 heading into their Week 12 bye, but Hall's versatility out of the backfield allows him to stay heavily involved regardless of whether the team's playing from ahead or behind and will make him a strong fantasy play when the Jets return to action in Week 13 against the Seahawks.