Hall is working in the rehab area during practice Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

While nothing has been reported so far this offseason, Hall's presence with the rehab group suggests he picked up some kind of minor injury during a previous OTA practice or workout. Any absence(s) from team drills could free up first-team reps for Israel Abanikanda, Braelon Allen or Isaiah Davis, with recent signing Tarik Cohen potentially an option for third downs and two-minute drills.