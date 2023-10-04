Coach Robert Saleh said Wednesday regarding Hall that "there is no pitch count with him anymore," which suggests that Hall will take on a larger workload moving forward, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

The Jets managed Hall's touches over the first four weeks of the season to ensure that his knee was fully recovered from a torn ACL suffered last October. After being limited to 32 carries and 10 targets through four games, Hall figures to see a substantial increase in usage beginning with Sunday's game in Denver, as he had 111 combined carries and targets in seven games last season (15.9 per game). Hall's averaging 6.6 yards per rushing attempt in 2023, while Dalvin Cook has mustered just 2.5 YPC on his 30 carries and will likely be relegated to a change-of-pace role behind a healthy Hall.