Hall (knee) will be limited at practice Wednesday, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.

The Jets continue to manage Hall's practice reps, but if the last few weeks are any indication the running should practice fully by the end of the week, setting the stage for him to suit up against the Chiefs on Sunday. In the Jets' Week 3 loss to the Patriots, Hall logged 31 snaps while rushing 12 times for 18 yards and catching one of his two targets for nine yards. Meanwhile, fellow RB Dalvin Cook was on the field for 16 snaps, carrying eight times for 18 yards and catching all three of his targets for 11 yards.