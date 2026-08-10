Jets' Breece Hall: Set to operate as bellcow

Hall is expected to be featured more prominently as the Jets' lead back this season, Connor Hughes of SNY.TV reports.

Hall signed a three-year, $45.75 million contract with the Jets in May, and it now appears as if the 25-year-old's offensive snap share will go up in his fifth campaign with the team. The running back's usage peaked at a 67.5 percent offensive snap share in 2024 before dropping down to 61.1 percent in 2025. With the heightened expectations for Hall, Braelon Allen is set to operate as a clear No. 2 option while Isaiah Davis will play third fiddle in the backfield this year.