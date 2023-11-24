Hall rushed seven times for 25 yards and caught seven of nine targets for 24 yards in Friday's 34-13 loss to the Dolphins.

New York's offense was no better on the whole in Tim Boyle's first start at quarterback after Zach Wilson's benching, but on a positive note for Hall, Boyle's desire to get the ball out more quickly resulted in Hall tying his season high in targets. New York's banged up and ineffective offensive line isn't opening up any holes, so Hall has been held to fewer than 30 rushing yards in each of the past three games. Hall's seven carries marked his lowest total since Week 4 with the Jets playing catch up, but he's likely to see more volume on the ground in Week 13 against the Falcons while continuing to play a three-down role in New York's backfield.