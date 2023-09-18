Hall carried the ball four times for nine yards and failed to catch his two targets in Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Cowboys.

QB Zach Wilson actually led the Jets with 36 rushing yards, as Hall and Dalvin Cook were held to a combined 16 yards on eight carries in another dominant performance by the Dallas defense. It was a disappointing showing for Hall after his huge Week 1 return from last season's knee injury, and until he demonstrates some consistency, he should be viewed as a risky option heading into a Week 3 tilt against the Patriots.