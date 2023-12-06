Hall missed practice Wednesday with an ankle injury, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

The Jets listed Hall on their Week 13 report with a hamstring injury, but after he missed a Wednesday practice, he returned to full participation by Friday and ended up handling his normal workload in a loss to the Falcons after officially being listed as questionable heading into the contest. It isn't yet clear if the ankle injury this week represents more of a threat to Hall's availability for this Sunday's game against the Texans. If Hall is unable to go against Houston, Dalvin Cook would be in store for a large role as the Jets' starting running back.