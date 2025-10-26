default-cbs-image
Hall (knee), who is listed as questionable to play Sunday against Cincinnati, is expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Hall dealt with a knee injury throughout the week and was limited in practice both Wednesday and Thursday. However, the fourth-year tailback was able to practice in full Friday, setting him up to take the field against the Bengals, barring a setback. He'll again be getting the ball handed and tossed to him by Justin Fields, who was announced as the team's starter for Week 8 on Saturday after some uncertainty about a change at QB during the week. No. 2 QB Tyrod Taylor (knee) has been ruled out for the contest.

