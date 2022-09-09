With Zach Wilson (knee) expected to miss the first three weeks of the season, Hall will open the season on a Jets offense led by backup quarterback Joe Flacco against the Ravens on Sunday, Randy Lange of the Jets' official site reports.

The Jets trade athleticism for experience under center with Flacco starting rather than Wilson, but they're likely to run a similar game plan either way. That game plan revolves around establishing the run, as OC Mike LaFleur comes from the Kyle Shanahan coaching tree in San Francisco. New York's unofficial depth chart lists second-year running back Michael Carter ahead of Hall, but the two will likely receive a near-even split in terms of playing time, with Hall favored to get touches by the goal line based on his short-yardage success at Iowa State.