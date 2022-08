Jets head coach Robert Saleh said Hall, along with the rest of the team's offensive starters, will play at least the first quarter of Sunday's preseason finale against the Giants, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

The Jets are treating the final exhibition game as a dress rehearsal, so it'll be interesting to see how they utilize their rookie second-round pick. Hall has admitted that the pro game has caused him to make some adjustments, but he's "progressing every day."