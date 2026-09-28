Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said that he won't have an update on Hall's (thigh) status until Wednesday, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Hall departed Sunday's 31-24 loss to the Lions in the fourth quarter due to a thigh injury, finishing the contest with 13 carries for 32 yards and three catches for 23 yards. The running back will presumably undergo imaging Monday or Tuesday as the Jets look to determine the severity of his injury, and it's possible that the results of his medical tests could be reported before Glenn addresses the media Wednesday, when the team holds its first practice of Week 4. Until more details about his injury are known, Hall should be viewed as questionable for next Sunday's game in Chicago, with Braelon Allen being the next man up in the backfield if Hall can't play.