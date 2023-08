Hall (knee) downplayed his return to practice Tuesday but is "confident" he'll be available for Week 1, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Hall, however, stopped short of guaranteeing that he'd play in the season opener against the Bills. The plan is to ease Hall along in practice and let him get his legs back before making any decisions on Week 1. Hall's fantasy stock took a hit Monday with the Jets' signing of Dalvin Cook.